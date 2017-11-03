Wells Fargo Company (NYSE: WFC) said today that members of the Company's Treasury and Investor Relations teams are scheduled to meet with investors in Europe starting on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, through Thursday, November 9, 2017.

The Company will post the investor deck that is being used in the meetings on Monday, November 6, at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) at the following address:

https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/events

About Wells Fargo

Contacts:

Media

Ancel Martinez, 415-222-3858

or

Investors

John Campbell, 415-396-0523