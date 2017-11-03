

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Robinhood, the stock trading app that charges zero-fee, announced that it has reached 3 million registered user accounts and transactions of $100 billion. The company also said that it also saved $1 billion in commissions for its users considering competitors like E*Trade charge $7 per trade.



Robinhood is also now launching a web version of its app, where users can trade stocks as well as research the stocks with its financial news feed, check analyst buy-sell ratings, and compare them with its playlist-style Collections.



Collections help users to find new stocks that are organized by sectors such as 'Gas and Oil,' 'Entertainment,' and 'Social Networks,' as well as curated categories such as '2017 IPOs' and 'Female CEOs.' All Collections are interactive and easily sortable by various factors to allow for side-by-side comparisons.



Users can also now view the average share price Robinhood investors bought a share at as well as the current share price.



Although these features are now only available for desktop versions, it will make way over to iOS and Android early next year.



