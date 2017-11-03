Participated by 180 Exhibitors, the 5th Annual Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair Opens Today

A four-day expo, showcasing the rarest fancy colour diamonds and other gorgeous pieces

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair 2017, Taiwan's premier international B2B jewellery trade show, is being held from 3 to 6 November at Taipei World Trade Center, Hall 1. Hosted by UBM Asia Ltd., Taiwan Branch and Taiwan Jewelry Industry Association and co-organised by Taipei Jewelers' Association,the exhibition has attracted 180 exhibitors from 11 countries to exhibit 300 booths. Exhibits range from loose diamonds, pearls, coloured gemstones to jewellery tools and equipment.The 3rd edition of Taiwan Goldsmith's Craft Award Ceremony will once again take place at the Fair as well as other satellite events, including seminars on design and market trends, runway shows and the Showcase of Antique Watch.

"The fifth edition of the Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair displays diverse fancy coloured diamonds and iconic statement jewellery pieces.This is a perfect opportunity to look for Thanksgiving and Christmas gifts.We expect the 1st day of the Fair to generate more than USD3.5 million profits for the exhibitors," said Ms. Sabine Liu, General Manager of UBM Asia Ltd., Taiwan Branch.Some of the exhibitors offer end-of-season sale to draw consumers' attention.Yi-Pin-Yi Gem, for example, provides the limited Tourmaline at up to 90% off of the retail price.

The rarest, over 1 carat fancy coloured precious gemstones such as fancy pink, fancy red, fancy vivid yellow and fancy vivid blue diamonds are being showcased to dazzle visitors.The DLJ Diamond Group presents a 3.01-carat fancy pink water drop diamond ring graded as a VVS1 which is mounted with 117 small pink diamonds and 17 white diamonds and is expected to receive the most enquiries.

Taiwanese exhibitor Jurassic Inc. will host the "Asia Jewelry Auction Preview 2017" at the trade show for its upcoming auctions. There are 180 exquisite jewellery items to be introduced and the most attention-grabbing pieces among all are the 1.00-carat Argyle fancy red diamond and the 10.17-carat Unmounted Kashmir Sapphire Brooch.The recommended value investing is a masterpiece of "Tsavorite Garnet and Diamond Brooch."Made by Tsavorite in the shape of "Phyllium Bioculatum," the designer used invisible setting technique to place the gemstones side-by-side.It is a monumental work to salute the 50 years of Tsavorite.

Meanwhile, AKACHEN Art Jewellery has invited Billy Chang, the ex Cirque du Soleil dancer, to present its new collection, "Zen" through stage performance. Mr. Chang commented, "I was worried about wearing jewellery might blunt my movement and also afraid to drop the jewellery while dancing.However, it is so light that I can barely feel it."The "Zen" collections are made with 99.9% pure titanium.The silver-grey creation looks smart, delicate and is appropriate for men's wear.

The four-day Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair is supported by internationally well-known companies, like Chii Lih Coral, Swadeshi Gems, Atlen Jewelry, Top Kang, Glamour Fine Jewelry, Caixiang Jewelry and so on.The expo opening hours are 10:30-18:00 from 3rd to 5th November and 10:30-17:00 on 6th November.Visitors must present valid passport upon registration. The admission fee is NTD350 and the registration counters will be closed 30 minutes before the fair ends.

