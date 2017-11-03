

CLICHY (dpa-AFX) - Cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal Co.(LRLCY.PK) reported that its Like-for-like, i.e. based on a comparable structure and identical exchange rates, sales growth was 4.5% for the nine-month ended 30 September 2017. Based on reported figures, the Group's sales, amounted to 19.5 billion euros, an increase of 2.4%.



Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of L'Oréal, said, 'These good performances strengthen our confidence in our ability to once again outperform the cosmetics market in 2017, and to achieve growth in both our sales and profits.'



