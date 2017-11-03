

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French insurer AXA (AXAHY.PK) reported that its total revenues for the first nine months of 2017 declined 0.5 percent to 75.4 billion euros from last year's 75.7 billion euros, while it was up 0.1 percent on comparable basis. Total revenues were almost flat, as growth in Unit-Linked , Property & Casualty, Asset Management and Protection & Health was offset by a decline in G/A Savings revenues.



Asset Management revenues were up 7% to 2.9 billion euros. Health revenues grew 6% to 9.4 billion euros. P&C Commercial lines revenues were up 2% to 13.8 billion euros.



AXA continued to deliver growth in its preferred segments during the first nine months of 2017, in line with Ambition 2020', said Thomas Buberl, Chief Executive Officer of AXA.



