TOKYO, Nov 3, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it has agreed with SONY to conduct a joint trial involving the real-time transmission of high-definition video via a fifth-generation (5G) mobile communications system to a 4K digital signage system fitted to the outside of the New Concept Cart, an experimental high-tech vehicle developed by SONY. DOCOMO will evaluate 5G technologies that it plans to commercialize in 2020.The trial will be conducted at the 5G Trial Site in Tokyo, which DOCOMO built to assess 5G technologies and potential commercial services that it is developing with partners. Leveraging 5G's advanced capabilities, including ultra-high speed, ultra-large capacity, low latency and massive connectivity, the test will evaluate the speed and quality of high-definition video transmitted via a 5G system to the vehicle's high-definition 4K digital sign.The New Concept Cart will be showcased at DOCOMO's research and development exhibition Mietekita Chotto Saki no Mirai (A Peek into the Near Future) at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation (Miraikan) in Odaiba, Tokyo from November 9 to November 11.DOCOMO will continue to with partner with companies to create new commercial services based on 5G technologies that it is developing with major vendors worldwide.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO provides innovative, convenient and secure mobile services that enable smarter living for each customer. The company serves over 65 million mobile customers in Japan via advanced wireless networks, including a nationwide 3G network and one of the world's first commercial LTE networks. Leveraging its unique capabilities as a mobile operator, DOCOMO is a leading developer of cutting-edge technologies for NFC mobile payments, mobile GPS, mobile TV, intuitive mobile assistance, environmental monitoring, smart grids and much more. Overseas, the company provides technical and operational expertise to eight mobile operators and other partner companies. NTT DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo (9437) and New York (DCM) stock exchanges. Please visit https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/ for more information.