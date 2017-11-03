

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter Inc (TWTR) said Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump's Twitter account was 'inadvertently deactivated' due to human error by a Twitter employee and was down for 11 minutes before it was restored.



Twitter said, 'Earlier today @realdonaldtrump's account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX