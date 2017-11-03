Cybersecurity and IT vendor risk management capabilities integral to protecting business reputation

SAI Global Awarded "Five Stars" by SC Media

SYDNEY, Nov. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SAI Global, a leading provider of integrated risk management solutions, announced today that its Digital Manager 360 solutionachieved "five stars" in a SC Media comprehensive product review for the fifth consecutive year.

Named by SC Mediaas "one of the heavyweights of GRC" and an "800 pound gorilla of content in the GRC space", Digital Manager 360 is composed of five core modules: risk management, IT vendor risk management, cybersecurity and vulnerability risk management, compliance management, policy management and workflow management.

According to SAI Global, the velocity of risks that companies face have the ability to severely impact business operations, and even more importantly the resilience and reputation of an organization's brand. Recent well-publicized issues that illustrate this point, include the Equifax, Yahoo and Home Depot breaches.

Taking an integrated approach to managing risk and compliance, SAI Global's Digital Manager 360 solution provides organizations the visibility into their risks, supported by integrated reporting and analytics for executives and risk owners to make the best decisions to help protect their businesses.

"This industry recognition further reinforces our strong leadership in the market and is a reflection on the investment in research and development for our suite of risk management solutions, said Peter Granat, CEO, SAI Global.

"We are in the business of helping our clients protect their most valuable assets, so they can focus on their business and delivering for their customers."

Underpinning this market-leading solution is a professional services team, with the industry knowledge and domain expertise to help companies obtain faster time to value and maximise returns on their investment, with solutions delivered in weeks versus months.

Other product strengths highlighted by SC media report Digital Manager 360's integration with third-party tools to manage vulnerability scanning and vendor security scoring, and a targeted reporting capability which delivers out-of-the-box reporting from Board level to CEO and Compliance Officer level and beyond.

These modules work hand in hand with a deep and diverse cross-mapped content library with 44,000 controls and 41,000 requirements. This solution is able to implement the streamlined management of digital risk and compliance processes for customers in weeks versus months, allowing businesses to see a return on investment early.

Find out more about SAI Global's Digital Manager 360 solution.

About SAI Global

At SAI Global, we help companies take an integrated approach to risk lifecycle management using an innovative mix of world-class technology, solutions and advisory services.

We have global reach with locations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, powered by local expertise and knowhow.

