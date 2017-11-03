

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Friday, following the mostly positive cues overnight from Wall Street and as investors looked ahead to the U.S. monthly jobs report for October due later in the day. Apple's suppliers in Asia advanced after the tech giant forecast revenue for the holiday season above market expectations. The markets in Japan are closed for the Culture Day holiday.



The Australian market is rising following the mostly positive cues overnight from Wall Street and higher commodity prices. Investors largely ignored Australia's retail sales data for September, which fell short of market expectations.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 33.50 points or 0.56 percent to 5,965.20, off a high of 5,966.50 in early trades. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 33.00 points or 0.55 percent to 6,035.20.



Banking stocks are mostly higher. ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are advancing in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.5 percent. National Australia Bank is down 0.3 percent, extending losses from the previous session.



Gold miners are gaining after gold prices edged higher overnight. Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining are rising almost 3 percent.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is advancing more than 1 percent and Rio Tinto is adding 0.5 percent as iron ore prices rose overnight, while Fortescue Metals is declining more than 1 percent.



Oil stocks are also mostly higher as crude oil edged towards two-year highs. Santos is up 0.7 percent and Woodside Petroleum is adding more than 1 percent, while Oil Search is down 0.6 percent.



In the retail space, Myer Holdings is adding almost 1 percent and JB Hi-Fi is advancing 0.4 percent despite the release of weaker than expected Australian retail sales data for September.



Bubs Australia will acquire NuLac Foods, a producer of goat milk powder, and take a share in its dairy facilities in a deal worth up to A$39 million. The baby food maker's shares are gaining almost 6 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar. The local unit was trading at US$0.7692, compared to US$0.7712 on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Taiwan are also higher, while Shanghai, Singapore, South Korea, New Zealand and Indonesia are lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Thursday as traders digested details of the House Republican tax reform bill as well as the announcement of President Donald Trump to nominate Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell as the successor to current Fed Chair Janet Yellen.



The Dow climbed 81.25 points or 0.4 percent to a new record closing high of 23,516.26, while the S&P 500 inched up 0.49 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,579.85, and the Nasdaq edged down 1.59 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 6,714.94.



The major European markets also ended mixed on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices ended higher on Thursday after switching between gains and losses. WTI crude for December rose $0.24 to settle at $54.54 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX