

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - More than 40 million fire extinguishers, made by Kidde, are being recalled over concerns that they may fail to activate in an emergency.



The US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday the recall of Kidde disposable fire extinguishers, some on the market for more than four decades, after reports of one car fire death. The recall includes about 37.8 million units in the U.S., in addition to 2.7 million in Canada.



According to the agency, one death in 2014 resulted from a car fire following a crash, where emergency responders could not get the recalled Kidde fire extinguishers to work.



According to CPSC, the fire extinguishers can become clogged or require excessive force to discharge and can fail to activate during a fire emergency. In addition, the nozzle can detach with enough force to pose an impact hazard.



There have been approximately 391 reports of failed or limited activation or nozzle detachment, including the fatality, approximately 16 injuries, including smoke inhalation and minor burns, and approximately 91 reports of property damage, CPSC noted.



This recall involves two styles of Kidde fire extinguishers, with plastic handles and push-button Pindicator fire extinguishers.



In the plastic handle fire extinguishers, the recall involves 134 models manufactured between January 1, 1973 and August 15, 2017. This includes models that were previously recalled in March 2009 and February 2015. The extinguishers were sold in red, white and silver.



The recall of push-button Pindicator fire extinguishers involves eight models manufactured between August 11, 1995 and September 22, 2017. These were sold in red and white, and with a red or black nozzle. These models were sold primarily for kitchen and personal watercraft applications.



The extinguishers were sold online and at The Home Depot, Walmart, Sears and other stores for between $12 and $50 and for about $200 for model XL 5MR. .



Kidde said it has worked closely with the government to start the recall and make sure the extinguishers are replaced with different models as quickly as possible.



Consumers are urged to contact Kidde immediately to ask for a free replacement fire extinguisher and for instructions on returning the recalled unit.



