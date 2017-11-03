TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) and (PARIS: FTI) has been awarded a subsea contract by Murphy Sabah Oil for the Phase 1A Block H Gas Development Project. The project is located in offshore Sabah, Malaysia, at a water depth of approximately 1,300 meters.

This contract covers the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning (EPCIC) of the umbilicals, risers and flowlines as well as the transportation and installation of subsea hardware and controls.

Hallvard Hasselknippe, President Subsea Projects at TechnipFMC, commented: "We are proud to have been awarded this contract from Murphy Sabah Oil which demonstrates the strength of our solutions and deepwater capabilities in Malaysia."

Note: this inbound order was included in the company's second quarter results.

