

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French lender Societe Generale SA (SCGLF.PK, SCGLY.PK) reported that its third-quarter Group net income declined to 932 million euros from last year's 1.099 billion euros.



Underlying Group net income was 1.079 billion euros down from 1.168 billion euros in the previous year.



Commenting on the Group's results for Q3 and the first nine months of 2017, Frédéric Oudéa - Chief Executive Officer - said, ' 'Despite an unfavourable financial environment, Societe Generale generated resilient Q3 results, driven in particular by International Retail Banking & Financial Services......, Societe Generale is ready to embark on a new phase of its development and will present its strategic plan on November 28th.'



Net banking income decreased to 5.958 billion euros from 6.010 billion euros in the prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX