Regulatory News:
Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX), the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for October 2017.
Cash Trading
In October 2017, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €7,172 million, up +13.3% compared to October 2016 and down -1.7% from the previous month.
The average daily transaction value on ETFs was €396 million, down -6.1% compared to October 2016 and down -8.4% from the previous month. Euronext's ETF offering increased this month to 831 listings at the end of October 2017 compared to 790 end of 2016.
Derivatives trading
In October 2017, the overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 497,684 contracts, up +8.6% compared to October 2016 and stable (-0.8%) compared to the previous month. In details,
- the average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 191,769 contracts, down -5.2% compared to October 2016 and -5.2% from the previous month,
- the average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 265,006 contracts, up +27.9% compared to October 2016 and +3.3% from the previous month,
- the average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 40,910 contracts, down -16.1% compared to October 2016 and -4.1% from the previous month.
On a year-to-date basis, at end of October 2017, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stands at 543,262 contracts (+11.5% compared to end of October 2016) and the open interest was up at 18,302,547 contracts (+15.3% compared to end of October 2016).
FX spot trading
The average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of FastMatch, of which Euronext owns 90% of the capital since August 2017, stood at $18,030 million, up +33.0% compared to October 2016 and down -13.6% from the previous month.
Listing
In October 2017, Euronext had four listings on its Paris markets SMCP, Biom' Up, Adeunis and Theranexus that altogether raised €607 million. In addition, €7.1 billion were raised on Euronext in corporate bonds and €3.8 billion of follow-on equity, including Total for €1.1 billion and Air France-KLM for €1.0 billion.
Please refer to appendix tables for more details.
Appendix Tables: Euronext Cash Markets Monthly Activity; Euronext Derivatives Monthly Activity; FastMatch Monthly Activity.
About Euronext
Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone with nearly 1,300 listed issuers worth close to €3.6 trillion in market capitalisation as of end September 2017, an unmatched blue chip franchise consisting of 24 issuers in the Morningstar Eurozone 50 Index? and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets. Its total product offering includes Equities, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, Euronext also operates Euronext GrowthTM (formerly known as Alternext) and Euronext AccessTM (formerly known as the Free Market). For the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).
Disclaimer
This press release is for information purposes only and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. This press release is provided "as is" without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext.
This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at www.euronext.com/terms-use.
© 2017, Euronext N.V. All rights reserved.
European Cash Market Monthly Activity
|Oct-17
|Sep-17
|Oct-16
|YTD 2017
|YTD 2016
|Nb trading days
|22
|21
|21
|214
|214
|NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included)
|Oct-17
|Sep-17
|
Change %
|Oct-16
|
Change %
|YTD 2017
|YTD 2016
|
Change %
|Total Cash Market 1
|40 804 688
|36 006 068
|13,3%
|34 051 290
|19,8%
|397 850 138
|382 393 884
|4,0%
|ADV Cash Market 1
|1 854 759
|1 714 575
|8,2%
|1 621 490
|14,4%
|1 859 113
|1 786 887
|4,0%
|TRANSACTION VALUE € million Single counted)
|Eur million
|Oct-17
|Sep-17
|
Change %
|Oct-16
|
Change %
|YTD 2017
|YTD 2016
|
Change %
|Total Cash Market 1
|157 774,3
|153 200,3
|3,0%
|132 885,3
|18,7%
|1 579 926,8
|1 488 624,3
|6,1%
|ADV Cash Market 1
|7 171,6
|7 295,3
|-1,7%
|6 327,9
|13,3%
|7 382,8
|6 956,2
|6,1%
|LISTINGS
|
Number of Issuers
|Oct-17
|Sep-17
|
Change %
|Oct-16
|
Change %
|December 2016
|Change
|EURONEXT 2
|1 266
|1 258
|0,6%
|1 304
|-2,9%
|1297
|-2,4%
|SMEs
|729
|727
|0,3%
|751
|-2,9%
|755
|-3,4%
|EURONEXT
|CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
|(mln of €)
|Oct-17
|Sep-17
|
Change %
|Oct-16
|
Change %
|YTD 2017
|YTD 2016
|
Change %
|Nb New Listings
|4
|2
|3
|23
|24
| Money Raised New Listings
incl over allotment
|607
|0
|28
|> 500%
|3 364
|3 696
|-9,0%
|of which Money Raised New Listings
|607
|0
|27
|> 500%
|3 231
|3 427
|-5,7%
|Follow-ons on Equities
|3 755
|4 741
|-20,8%
|6 038
|-37,8%
|51 611
|47 565
|8,5%
|Corporate Bonds 3
|7 051
|7 722
|-8,7%
|7 886
|-10,6%
|40 987
|34 644
|18,3%
|Financials Bonds
|7 025
|6 492
|8,2%
|10 325
|-32,0%
|124 127
|101 622
|22,1%
|Public/SemiPublic Bonds
|2 440
|2 792
|-12,6%
|4 184
|-41,7%
|41 413
|32 860
|26,0%
|Others
|105
|2 483
|-95,8%
|2 122
|-95,0%
|29 472
|43 668
|-32,5%
|Total Money Raised 4
|20 983
|24 230
|-13,4%
|30 582
|-31,4%
|290 973
|264 056
|10,2%
|of which SMEs
|CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
|(mln of €)
|Oct-17
|Sep-17
|
Change %
|Oct-16
|
Change %
|YTD 2017
|YTD 2016
|
Change %
|Nb New Listings
|3
|2
|2
|15
|19
| Money Raised New Listings
incl over allotment
|65
|0
|28
|131,4%
|581
|1 394
|-58,3%
|of which Money Raised New Listings
|65
|0
|27
|144,8%
|559
|1 331
|-58,0%
|Follow-ons on Equities
|627
|144
|336,8%
|655
|-4,3%
|5 391
|3 750
|43,7%
|Corporate Bonds 3
|530
|1
|> 500%
|186
|184,8%
|818
|558
|46,7%
|Financials Bonds
|0
|0
|0
|130
|580
|-77,6%
|Others
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1 378
|-100,0%
|Total Money Raised 4
|1 222
|145
|> 500%
|870
|40,5%
|6 921
|7 660
|-9,7%
|
1
|
Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds
|
2
|
Euronext, Alternext and Free Market
|
3
|
Corporate bonds figures revised as from January 2017 to exclude Euronext listed financials issuers and to regroup them in a broader newly created financial bonds category. Public/Semi-Public bonds category not reported before, created as from January 2017
|
4
|
included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers
European Derivatives Market Monthly Activity
|Oct-17
|Sep-17
|Oct-16
|YTD 2017
|YTD 2016
|Nb trading days
|22
|21
|21
|214
|214
|Volume (in lots Single counted)
|Oct-17
|Sep-17
|
Change %
|Oct-16
|
Change %
|
Jan 2017 till
|
Jan 2016 till
|
Change %
|Equity
|10 049 042
|9 637 590
|4,3%
|8 598 022
|16,9%
|105 118 696
|92 434 819
|13,7%
|of which AtomX
|64 816
|75 011
|549 038
|671 144
|Index
|4 218 909
|4 248 233
|-0,7%
|4 247 159
|-0,7%
|47 704 408
|45 633 272
|4,5%
|of which AtomX
|29 828
|25 122
|200 487
|118 359
|Futures
|2 977 458
|3 111 014
|-4,3%
|3 422 293
|-13,0%
|35 658 722
|36 850 468
|-3,2%
|of which AtomX
|29 828
|25 122
|192 787
|118 359
|Options
|1 241 451
|1 137 219
|9,2%
|824 866
|50,5%
|12 045 686
|8 782 804
|37,2%
|of which AtomX
|0
|0
|7 700
|0
|Individual Equity
|5 830 133
|5 389 357
|8,2%
|4 350 863
|34,0%
|57 414 288
|46 801 547
|22,7%
|of which AtomX
|34 988
|49 889
|348 551
|552 785
|Futures
|39 338
|33 588
|17,1%
|3 332
|>500%
|351 666
|205 187
|71,4%
|of which AtomX
|19 500
|4 500
|64 975
|9 000
|Options
|5 790 795
|5 355 769
|8,1%
|4 347 531
|33,2%
|57 062 622
|46 596 360
|22,5%
|of which AtomX
|15 488
|45 389
|283 576
|543 785
|Commodity
|900 012
|895 820
|0,5%
|1 023 549
|-12,1%
|11 120 918
|11 811 036
|-5,8%
|Futures
|857 077
|813 871
|5,3%
|954 220
|-10,2%
|10 247 710
|10 292 110
|-0,4%
|Options
|42 935
|81 949
|-47,6%
|69 329
|-38,1%
|873 208
|1 518 926
|-42,5%
|Other
|0
|0
|3 516
|18 399
|40 646
|-54,7%
|Futures
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Options
|0
|0
|3 516
|18 399
|40 646
|-54,7%
|Total Futures
|3 873 873
|3 958 473
|-2,1%
|4 379 845
|-11,6%
|46 258 098
|47 347 765
|-2,3%
|Total Options
|7 075 181
|6 574 937
|7,6%
|5 245 242
|34,9%
|69 999 915
|56 938 736
|22,9%
|Total Euronext
|10 949 054
|10 533 410
|3,9%
|9 625 087
|13,8%
|116 258 013
|104 286 501
|11,5%
|ADV (in lots Single counted)
|Oct-17
|Sep-17
|
Change %
|Oct-16
|
Change %
|
Jan 2017 till
|
Jan 2016 till
|
Change %
|Equity
|456 775
|458 933
|-0,5%
|409 430
|11,6%
|491 209
|431 938
|13,7%
|of which AtomX
|2 946
|3 572
|2 566
|Index
|191 769
|202 297
|-5,2%
|202 246
|-5,2%
|222 918
|213 240
|4,5%
|of which AtomX
|1 356
|1 196
|937
|Futures
|135 339
|148 144
|-8,6%
|162 966
|-17,0%
|166 630
|172 198
|-3,2%
|of which AtomX
|1 356
|1 196
|901
|Options
|56 430
|54 153
|4,2%
|39 279
|43,7%
|56 288
|41 041
|37,2%
|of which AtomX
|0
|0
|36
|Individual Equity
|265 006
|256 636
|3,3%
|207 184
|27,9%
|268 291
|218 699
|22,7%
|of which AtomX
|1 590
|2 376
|1 629
|Futures
|1 788
|1 599
|11,8%
|159
|>500%
|1 643
|959
|71,4%
|of which AtomX
|886
|214
|304
|Options
|263 218
|255 037
|3,2%
|207 025
|27,1%
|266 648
|217 740
|22,5%
|of which AtomX
|704
|2 161
|1 325
|Commodity
|40 910
|42 658
|-4,1%
|48 740
|-16,1%
|51 967
|55 192
|-5,8%
|Futures
|38 958
|38 756
|0,5%
|45 439
|-14,3%
|47 886
|48 094
|-0,4%
|Options
|1 952
|3 902
|-50,0%
|3 301
|-40,9%
|4 080
|7 098
|-42,5%
|Other
|0
|0
|167
|86
|190
|-54,7%
|Futures
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Options
|0
|0
|167
|86
|190
|-54,7%
|Total Futures
|176 085
|188 499
|-6,6%
|208 564
|-15,6%
|216 159
|221 251
|-2,3%
|Total Options
|321 599
|313 092
|2,7%
|249 773
|28,8%
|327 102
|266 069
|22,9%
|Total Euronext
|497 684
|501 591
|-0,8%
|458 337
|8,6%
|543 262
|487 320
|11,5%
|Open Interest
|Oct-17
|Sep-17
|
Change %
|Oct-16
|
Change %
|Equity
|17 592 618
|16 155 671
|8,9%
|15 197 322
|16%
|Index
|1 669 753
|1 615 298
|3,4%
|994 504
|67,9%
|Futures
|591 789
|604 486
|-2,1%
|479 692
|23,4%
|Options
|1 077 964
|1 010 812
|6,6%
|514 812
|109,4%
|Individual Equity
|15 922 865
|14 540 373
|9,5%
|14 202 818
|12,1%
|Futures
|34 259
|35 915
|-4,6%
|62 699
|-45,4%
|Options
|15 888 606
|14 504 458
|9,5%
|14 140 119
|12,4%
|Commodity
|709 929
|737 682
|-3,8%
|676 761
|4,9%
|Futures
|442 086
|441 267
|0,2%
|411 069
|7,5%
|Options
|267 843
|296 415
|-9,6%
|265 692
|0,8%
|Other
|0
|0
|3 964
|Futures
|0
|0
|0
|Options
|0
|0
|3 964
|Total Futures
|1 068 134
|1 081 668
|-1,3%
|953 460
|12,0%
|Total Options
|17 234 413
|15 811 685
|9,0%
|14 924 587
|15,5%
|Total Euronext
|18 302 547
|16 893 353
|8,3%
|15 878 047
|15,3%
FastMatch
|Oct-17
|Sep-17
|Oct-16
|Q3 2017
|Q3 2016
|YTD 2017
|YTD 2016
|Nb trading days
|22
|21
|21
|65
|66
|216
|216
|Fastmatch Volume (in USD millions, single counted)
|Oct-17
|Sep-17
|
Change %
|Oct-16
|
Change %
|Q3 2017
|Q3 2016
|Change
|YTD 2017
|YTD 2016
|
Change %
|Total FastMatch Market 1
|396 657
|438 235
|-9,5%
|284 597
|39,4%
|1 190 352
|808 259
|47,3%
|4 049 406
|2 631 056
|53,9%
|ADV FastMatch Market 1
|18 030
|20 868
|-13,6%
|13 552
|33,0%
|18 313
|12 246
|49,5%
|18 747
|12 181
|53,9%
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171102006525/en/
Contacts:
CONTACTS Media
Pauline Bucaille (Europe): +33 1 70 48 24 41
pbucaille@euronext.com
Alice Jentink (Amsterdam): +31 20 721 4488
ajentink@euronext.com
Pascal Brabant (Brussels): +32 2 620 15 50
pbrabant@euronext.com
Sandra Machado (Lisbon): +351 210 600 614
smachado@euronext.com
Aïchata Tandjigora (Paris): +33 1 70 48 24 43
atandjigora@euronext.com
or
CONTACT - Investor Relations
Aurélie Cohen (Europe): +33 1 70 48 24 17
ir@euronext.com