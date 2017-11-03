Regulatory News:

Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX), the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for October 2017.

Cash Trading

In October 2017, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €7,172 million, up +13.3% compared to October 2016 and down -1.7% from the previous month.

The average daily transaction value on ETFs was €396 million, down -6.1% compared to October 2016 and down -8.4% from the previous month. Euronext's ETF offering increased this month to 831 listings at the end of October 2017 compared to 790 end of 2016.

Derivatives trading

In October 2017, the overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 497,684 contracts, up +8.6% compared to October 2016 and stable (-0.8%) compared to the previous month. In details,

the average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 191,769 contracts, down -5.2% compared to October 2016 and -5.2% from the previous month,

the average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 265,006 contracts, up +27.9% compared to October 2016 and +3.3% from the previous month,

the average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 40,910 contracts, down -16.1% compared to October 2016 and -4.1% from the previous month.

On a year-to-date basis, at end of October 2017, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stands at 543,262 contracts (+11.5% compared to end of October 2016) and the open interest was up at 18,302,547 contracts (+15.3% compared to end of October 2016).

FX spot trading

The average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of FastMatch, of which Euronext owns 90% of the capital since August 2017, stood at $18,030 million, up +33.0% compared to October 2016 and down -13.6% from the previous month.

Listing

In October 2017, Euronext had four listings on its Paris markets SMCP, Biom' Up, Adeunis and Theranexus that altogether raised €607 million. In addition, €7.1 billion were raised on Euronext in corporate bonds and €3.8 billion of follow-on equity, including Total for €1.1 billion and Air France-KLM for €1.0 billion.

Please refer to appendix tables for more details.

Appendix Tables: Euronext Cash Markets Monthly Activity; Euronext Derivatives Monthly Activity; FastMatch Monthly Activity.

European Cash Market Monthly Activity

Oct-17 Sep-17 Oct-16 YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Nb trading days 22 21 21 214 214 NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included) Oct-17 Sep-17 Change %

MOM Oct-16 Change %

YOY YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Change %

YTD Total Cash Market 1 40 804 688 36 006 068 13,3% 34 051 290 19,8% 397 850 138 382 393 884 4,0% ADV Cash Market 1 1 854 759 1 714 575 8,2% 1 621 490 14,4% 1 859 113 1 786 887 4,0% TRANSACTION VALUE € million Single counted) Eur million Oct-17 Sep-17 Change %

MOM Oct-16 Change %

YOY YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Change %

YTD Total Cash Market 1 157 774,3 153 200,3 3,0% 132 885,3 18,7% 1 579 926,8 1 488 624,3 6,1% ADV Cash Market 1 7 171,6 7 295,3 -1,7% 6 327,9 13,3% 7 382,8 6 956,2 6,1% LISTINGS Number of Issuers Oct-17 Sep-17 Change %

MOM Oct-16 Change %

YOY December 2016 Change EURONEXT 2 1 266 1 258 0,6% 1 304 -2,9% 1297 -2,4% SMEs 729 727 0,3% 751 -2,9% 755 -3,4% EURONEXT CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of €) Oct-17 Sep-17 Change %

MOM Oct-16 Change %

YOY YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Change %

YTD Nb New Listings 4 2 3 23 24 Money Raised New Listings incl over allotment 607 0 28 > 500% 3 364 3 696 -9,0% of which Money Raised New Listings 607 0 27 > 500% 3 231 3 427 -5,7% Follow-ons on Equities 3 755 4 741 -20,8% 6 038 -37,8% 51 611 47 565 8,5% Corporate Bonds 3 7 051 7 722 -8,7% 7 886 -10,6% 40 987 34 644 18,3% Financials Bonds 7 025 6 492 8,2% 10 325 -32,0% 124 127 101 622 22,1% Public/SemiPublic Bonds 2 440 2 792 -12,6% 4 184 -41,7% 41 413 32 860 26,0% Others 105 2 483 -95,8% 2 122 -95,0% 29 472 43 668 -32,5% Total Money Raised 4 20 983 24 230 -13,4% 30 582 -31,4% 290 973 264 056 10,2% of which SMEs CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of €) Oct-17 Sep-17 Change %

MOM Oct-16 Change %

YOY YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Change %

YTD Nb New Listings 3 2 2 15 19 Money Raised New Listings incl over allotment 65 0 28 131,4% 581 1 394 -58,3% of which Money Raised New Listings 65 0 27 144,8% 559 1 331 -58,0% Follow-ons on Equities 627 144 336,8% 655 -4,3% 5 391 3 750 43,7% Corporate Bonds 3 530 1 > 500% 186 184,8% 818 558 46,7% Financials Bonds 0 0 0 130 580 -77,6% Others 0 0 0 0 1 378 -100,0% Total Money Raised 4 1 222 145 > 500% 870 40,5% 6 921 7 660 -9,7%

1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds 2 Euronext, Alternext and Free Market 3 Corporate bonds figures revised as from January 2017 to exclude Euronext listed financials issuers and to regroup them in a broader newly created financial bonds category. Public/Semi-Public bonds category not reported before, created as from January 2017 4 included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers

European Derivatives Market Monthly Activity

Oct-17 Sep-17 Oct-16 YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Nb trading days 22 21 21 214 214 Volume (in lots Single counted) Oct-17 Sep-17 Change %

MOM Oct-16 Change %

YOY Jan 2017 till

Oct 2017 Jan 2016 till

Oct 2016 Change %

YTD Equity 10 049 042 9 637 590 4,3% 8 598 022 16,9% 105 118 696 92 434 819 13,7% of which AtomX 64 816 75 011 549 038 671 144 Index 4 218 909 4 248 233 -0,7% 4 247 159 -0,7% 47 704 408 45 633 272 4,5% of which AtomX 29 828 25 122 200 487 118 359 Futures 2 977 458 3 111 014 -4,3% 3 422 293 -13,0% 35 658 722 36 850 468 -3,2% of which AtomX 29 828 25 122 192 787 118 359 Options 1 241 451 1 137 219 9,2% 824 866 50,5% 12 045 686 8 782 804 37,2% of which AtomX 0 0 7 700 0 Individual Equity 5 830 133 5 389 357 8,2% 4 350 863 34,0% 57 414 288 46 801 547 22,7% of which AtomX 34 988 49 889 348 551 552 785 Futures 39 338 33 588 17,1% 3 332 >500% 351 666 205 187 71,4% of which AtomX 19 500 4 500 64 975 9 000 Options 5 790 795 5 355 769 8,1% 4 347 531 33,2% 57 062 622 46 596 360 22,5% of which AtomX 15 488 45 389 283 576 543 785 Commodity 900 012 895 820 0,5% 1 023 549 -12,1% 11 120 918 11 811 036 -5,8% Futures 857 077 813 871 5,3% 954 220 -10,2% 10 247 710 10 292 110 -0,4% Options 42 935 81 949 -47,6% 69 329 -38,1% 873 208 1 518 926 -42,5% Other 0 0 3 516 18 399 40 646 -54,7% Futures 0 0 0 0 0 Options 0 0 3 516 18 399 40 646 -54,7% Total Futures 3 873 873 3 958 473 -2,1% 4 379 845 -11,6% 46 258 098 47 347 765 -2,3% Total Options 7 075 181 6 574 937 7,6% 5 245 242 34,9% 69 999 915 56 938 736 22,9% Total Euronext 10 949 054 10 533 410 3,9% 9 625 087 13,8% 116 258 013 104 286 501 11,5% ADV (in lots Single counted) Oct-17 Sep-17 Change %

MOM Oct-16 Change %

YOY Jan 2017 till

Oct 2017 Jan 2016 till

Oct 2016 Change %

YTD Equity 456 775 458 933 -0,5% 409 430 11,6% 491 209 431 938 13,7% of which AtomX 2 946 3 572 2 566 Index 191 769 202 297 -5,2% 202 246 -5,2% 222 918 213 240 4,5% of which AtomX 1 356 1 196 937 Futures 135 339 148 144 -8,6% 162 966 -17,0% 166 630 172 198 -3,2% of which AtomX 1 356 1 196 901 Options 56 430 54 153 4,2% 39 279 43,7% 56 288 41 041 37,2% of which AtomX 0 0 36 Individual Equity 265 006 256 636 3,3% 207 184 27,9% 268 291 218 699 22,7% of which AtomX 1 590 2 376 1 629 Futures 1 788 1 599 11,8% 159 >500% 1 643 959 71,4% of which AtomX 886 214 304 Options 263 218 255 037 3,2% 207 025 27,1% 266 648 217 740 22,5% of which AtomX 704 2 161 1 325 Commodity 40 910 42 658 -4,1% 48 740 -16,1% 51 967 55 192 -5,8% Futures 38 958 38 756 0,5% 45 439 -14,3% 47 886 48 094 -0,4% Options 1 952 3 902 -50,0% 3 301 -40,9% 4 080 7 098 -42,5% Other 0 0 167 86 190 -54,7% Futures 0 0 0 0 0 Options 0 0 167 86 190 -54,7% Total Futures 176 085 188 499 -6,6% 208 564 -15,6% 216 159 221 251 -2,3% Total Options 321 599 313 092 2,7% 249 773 28,8% 327 102 266 069 22,9% Total Euronext 497 684 501 591 -0,8% 458 337 8,6% 543 262 487 320 11,5% Open Interest Oct-17 Sep-17 Change %

MOM Oct-16 Change %

YOY Equity 17 592 618 16 155 671 8,9% 15 197 322 16% Index 1 669 753 1 615 298 3,4% 994 504 67,9% Futures 591 789 604 486 -2,1% 479 692 23,4% Options 1 077 964 1 010 812 6,6% 514 812 109,4% Individual Equity 15 922 865 14 540 373 9,5% 14 202 818 12,1% Futures 34 259 35 915 -4,6% 62 699 -45,4% Options 15 888 606 14 504 458 9,5% 14 140 119 12,4% Commodity 709 929 737 682 -3,8% 676 761 4,9% Futures 442 086 441 267 0,2% 411 069 7,5% Options 267 843 296 415 -9,6% 265 692 0,8% Other 0 0 3 964 Futures 0 0 0 Options 0 0 3 964 Total Futures 1 068 134 1 081 668 -1,3% 953 460 12,0% Total Options 17 234 413 15 811 685 9,0% 14 924 587 15,5% Total Euronext 18 302 547 16 893 353 8,3% 15 878 047 15,3%

FastMatch

Oct-17 Sep-17 Oct-16 Q3 2017 Q3 2016 YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Nb trading days 22 21 21 65 66 216 216 Fastmatch Volume (in USD millions, single counted) Oct-17 Sep-17 Change %

MOM Oct-16 Change %

YOY Q3 2017 Q3 2016 Change YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Change %

YTD Total FastMatch Market 1 396 657 438 235 -9,5% 284 597 39,4% 1 190 352 808 259 47,3% 4 049 406 2 631 056 53,9% ADV FastMatch Market 1 18 030 20 868 -13,6% 13 552 33,0% 18 313 12 246 49,5% 18 747 12 181 53,9%

