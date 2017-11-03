

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France-KLM (AFRAF.PK) reported that its net income - Group for the third-quarter increased to 552 million euros from 544 million euros last year.



EBITDA was 1.49 billion euros up from 1.15 billion euros in the prior year. Revenues for the quarter grew to 7.24 billion euros from 6.94 billion euros last year.



The capacity growth in the fourth-quarter 2017 will be 3 to 4% for Passenger network and 6 to 7% for Transavia.



For the passenger network, the long haul forward bookings for the coming four months stand above last year's levels and, based on the current outlook, the variation in unit revenue is expected to be positive in the fourth-quarter 2017 compared to the previous year.



The fuel bill in euros is expected to be stable in Q4 2017 compared to 2016. In 2018, it is expected to be stable in euros and up 300 million dollars compared to 2017.



The Group is pursuing its initiatives to reduce unit costs. For full year 2017, unit cost evolution at constant currency, fuel and pension charges is expected slightly negative, and between -1.0 to -1.5% excluding load factor and profit sharing effects.



The Group is continuing to improve its financial structure. The operating free cash flow 2017 is expected above last year, with a capex at 2.2 billion euros.



In 2018, the early implementation of IFRS 16 is expected, in a first assessment, to result in a consequential reduction of net debt of at least 1.5 billion euros compared to adjusted net debt (based on 31st December 2016 figures).



