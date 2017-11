BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's central bank injected medium-term loans into the financial system, on Friday, in order to stabilize money supply.



The People's Bank of China said it offered CNY 404 billion of one-year funds under the Medium-term Lending Facility.



The interest rates for the MLF remained unchanged at 3.20 percent.



A batch of CNY 207 billion of 12-month MLF loans is set to mature on Friday.



