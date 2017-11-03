Hungarian migrants in over 50 countries will now be able to transfer money directly to any bank account in Hungary via WorldRemit

Leadingdigital money transfer service WorldRemit has launched instant money transfers to Hungary.

WorldRemit's mobile-first, digital model allows hard working migrants to send money in a few taps directly from their phones without the need to visit or stand in line at a bricks and mortar agent.

The new service lets migrants in over 50 countries send remittances directly to bank accounts in Hungary in a safe, quick and convenient way, using the WorldRemit app or website.

It is estimated that 600,000 Hungarians are working and living abroad, with top migration destinations including Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, and Switzerland. Remittances play an important role in its economy and the World Bank estimates that in 2015 $4.5 billion were received, making Hungary one of the top remittance receiving countries in Europe.

Ismail Ahmed, founder and CEO at WorldRemit, comments: "Hungary's diaspora has a growing need to access quick, secure and convenient money transfers. WorldRemit's service answers that need. "

"Now a Hungarian waiter, language interpreter or IT professional in London can transfer money back home as easily as sending an instant message."

In June, WorldRemit announced a global integration with Google's Android Pay. WorldRemit customers now complete 750,000 transfers every month from over 50 send countries to 148 receiving destinations.

Visit WorldRemit's website for more information on how to send money to Hungary.

About WorldRemit

WorldRemit is changing the way people send money.

It's easy just open the app or visit the website no more agents.

Transfers to most countries are instant send money like an instant message.

More ways to receive (mobile money, bank transfer, cash pickup, and mobile airtime top-up).

Available in over 50 countries and more than 148 destinations.

Backed by Accel Partners and TCV investors in Facebook, Spotify, Netflix and Slack.

WorldRemit's global headquarters are in London, UK with regional offices in the United States, Canada, South Africa, Singapore, the Philippines, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

