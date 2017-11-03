NEC/Netcracker's Hybrid Operations Management Solution Recognized for MANO, Agnostic VNF Onboarding and Service Automation Capabilities

NEC Corporation and Netcracker Technology announced today that NEC/Netcracker's Hybrid Operations Management (HOM) solution received the 2017 Global Telecoms Award for "OSS Innovation." NEC/Netcracker's HOM was selected for its ability to simplify the transition from physical to virtualized networks and enable the fast introduction of innovative new services across a multivendor environment.

The Global Telecoms Awards (GLOTELS) recognize innovation and excellence in the global telecom business space. They are presented by Telecoms.com.

NEC/Netcracker's HOM simplifies the transition to an SDN/NFV-based operations environment by bringing together the operational and control elements that cross both physical and virtual domains onto a single platform. Without disrupting existing OSS or BSS, the solution helps businesses achieve their transformation goals faster, more efficiently and with less risk.

"Hybrid network and operations management becomes increasingly important as service providers transition to virtualization while co-existing with physical infrastructure," said Sanjay Mewada, Chief Strategy Officer at Netcracker. "Our Hybrid Operations Management solution gives customers the ability to accelerate their migration to virtualization without jeopardizing mission-critical services tied to traditional networks. We are glad to be recognized in our efforts to enable these hybrid environments, and we look forward to delivering these capabilities to even more businesses as digitalization and virtualization takes greater hold."

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.

The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/vision/message.html.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, is a forward-looking software company, offering mission-critical solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 20 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

