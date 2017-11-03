Regulatory News:

THERACLION (Paris:ALTHE) (Euronext Growth, FR0010120402 ALTHE), a company specialized in leading-edge medical equipment for echotherapy, today announced the update of the distribution of its share capital following the capital increase by way of a private placement of 4.2 million euros subject of the press release published on 17th October 2017.

It is recalled that this private placement resulted in the issue of 989,113 new ordinary shares subscribed as part of a capital increase with cancellation of the preferential subscription right by private placement pursuant to the 11th resolution approved at the time of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of May 11, 2017. The new shares were subscribed at a subscription price of €4.22 per new share, including issue premium, corresponding to a discount of 19.50% compared to the weighted average of during the last 20 trading days, representing a global amount, issue premium included, of 4,174,056.86 euros.

At October 30, 2017, Theraclion's cash position amounted to 4.5 million euros. On the basis of its business plan, Theraclion estimates it will be able to meet its cash requirements until the end of September 2018.

It is also recalled that in parallel with the private placement, the funds managed by Truffle Capital, Theraclion's historic shareholder since its creation, have sold 349,302 Theraclion shares, or 5.38% of the outstanding share capital prior to the settlement and delivery of the private placement, for the benefit of qualified investors by block sales at the price of the private placement, ie 4.22 per share.

As part of the reclassification of its securities, Truffle Capital has undertaken to refrain from disposing of any shares of the Company, except for a non-block transfer out of the market and after prior written consent of Invest Securities, for a period of 12 months at from the date of settlement-delivery of the private placement, ie until October 19, 2018.

Following the settlement and delivery of the transactions described above on October 19, 2017, and to the best of the Company's knowledge, the Company's share capital and voting rights are as follows:

As of October 17th, 2017 Share Capital Voting rights Quantity Quantity Funds managed by Truffle

Capital 1.864.726 24,92% 3.174.310 34,78% Furui 1.208.651 16,15% 1.208.651 13,24% Other registered shareholders 447.919 5,99% 791.351 8,67% Treasury shares 9.021 0,12% 0 0% Public 3.951.413 52,82% 3.951.413 43,31% Total 7.481.730 10,00% 9.125.725 100,00%

At the date of this press release and to the knowledge of the Company, no shareholder, other than those mentioned in the table above, holds, alone or in concert, more than 5% of the capital and voting rights of the society.

May 11, 2017, the Company's share capital and voting rights were as follows:

As of May 11th, 2017 Share Capital Voting rights Quantity Quantity Funds managed by Truffle

Capital 2 299 028 35,70% 4 127 364 47,70% Furui 1 208 651 18,80% 1 208 651 14,00% Other registered shareholders 414 772 6,40% 799 243 9,20% Treasury shares 15 323 0,20% 15 323 0,20% Public 2 503 255 38,90% 2 503 255 28,90% Total 6 441 029 100,00% 8 653 836 100,00%

About Theraclion

Theraclion is a French company specializing in high-tech medical equipment using therapeutic ultrasound. Drawing on leading-edge technologies, Theraclion has designed and manufactured an innovative solution for echotherapy, the Echopulse, allowing non-invasive tumor treatment through ultrasound-guided high-intensity focused ultrasound. Theraclion is ISO 13485 certified and has received the CE mark for non-invasive ablation of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules. Based in Malakoff, near Paris, France Theraclion has brought together a team of 35 people, 50% of whom are dedicated to R&D and clinical trials. For more information, please visit Theraclion's website: www.theraclion.com

Theraclion is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

PEA-PME eligible

Mnemonic: ALTHE ISIN Code: FR0010120402

Disclaimer

This press release contains elements that are not historical facts including, without limitation, certain statements about future expectations and other forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated. In addition, Theraclion, its shareholders, and its affiliates, directors, officers, advisors and employees have not verified the accuracy of, and make no representations or warranties in relation to, statistical data or predictions contained in this press release that were taken or derived from third party sources or industry publications, and such statistical data and predictions are used in this press release for information purposes only. Finally, this press release may be drafted in the French and English languages. If both versions are interpreted differently, the French language version shall prevail.

