Beter Bed Holding NV: Beter Bed Holding: revenue increased by 3.3% in third quarter

In the third quarter Beter Bed Holding N.V. realised a revenue of € 105.4 million, which is an increase of € 3.4 million (3.3%) compared to last year (Q3 2016: € 102.0 million).

In the Netherlands revenue increased by 10.5% in the third quarter. Order intake increased by 15.1%. Both Beter Bed and Beddenreus have strengthened their position in the market.

Revenue in Germany decreased by 2.8% in the third quarter. The like-for-like revenue amounted to -3.6%. This development seems to be in line with the market trend.

Sweden realised a growth in revenue of 32.1% in the third quarter, whereas Belgium realised a growth of 34.4%. Austria, Switzerland and Spain realised a growth in revenue of 2.0%, 1.0% and 2.5% respectively.

The order portfolio for the group amounted to € 26.7 million at the end of the third quarter, which is 6.1% higher compared to last year. At the moment the German mattress market is experiencing the negative consequences of the foam issues at suppliers. This is reflected in declining number of visitors at Matratzen Concord in the past weeks. Specific marketing actions are taken in order to change this.

Interim dividend

The company will apply an interim dividend of € 0.34 per share (2016: € 0.34 per share). The dividend is expected to be made payable on 22 November 2017 and the share will be listed ex-dividend on 7 November 2017. The record date has been set at 8 November 2017.

Profile

Beter Bed Holding is a European retail organisation that strives to offer its customers a comfortable and healthy night's rest every night at an affordable price. The retail formats ensure products of good quality, offer customers the best advice and always the best possible deal. Beter Bed Holding is also active as a wholesaler of branded products in the bedroom furnishing sector via its subsidiary DBC International (M line).

The current total number of stores is 1,185. In 2016, the company achieved revenue of € 410.5 million and an EBITDA of € 37.5 million.



For more information:

Bart Koops

Chief Financial Officer

+31 (0)413 338819

+31 (0)6 46761405

bart.koops@beterbed.nl (mailto:bart.koops@beterbed.nl)

