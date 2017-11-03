Brunel International NV: Brunel International NV: Q3 2017: Through the trough

Amsterdam, 3 November 2017

Key points Q3 2017

Strong improvement compared to Q2 2017

All time high headcount in Europe





Brunel International (unaudited) P&L amounts in EUR million Q3 2017 Q3 2016 Change% YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Change% Revenue 194.5 204.7 -5% a 579.8 674.3 -14% b Gross Profit 46.3 45.3 2% 133.3 140.9 -5% Gross margin 23.8% 22.1% 23.0% 20.9% Operating costs 39.3 37.2 6% c 121.7 116.2 5% d EBIT 7.0 8.1 -14% 11.6 24.7 -53% EBIT % 3.6% 4.0% 2.0% 3.7% Average directs 9,665 8,931 8% 9,283 9,398 -1% Average indirects 1,500 1,456 3% 1,485 1,494 -1% Ratio direct / Indirect 6.4 6.1 6.3 6.3 a -5 % like-for-like b -15 % like-for-like c 6 % like-for-like d 4 % like-for-like Like-for-like is measured excluding the impact of currencies and acquisitions

The Group's revenue decreased by 5% due to the decrease in Global Business. In Q3, Europe has achieved the highest headcount ever.

Revenue in TheNetherlands increased by 6% compared to the third quarter of 2016, mainly driven by the business lines Engineering and IT.

Revenue per working day increased by 8%. The gross margin adjusted for working days is 30.6% (2016: 29.3%).

Headcount as of September 30th was 2,280 (2016: 2,125)

Working days The Netherlands

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2017 65 61 65 63 254 2016 63 62 66 64 255

Revenue in Germany increased by 4% compared to the third quarter of 2016. Revenue per working day increased by 5%.

The gross margin adjusted for working days is 38.2% (2016: 37.8%).

Headcount as of September 30th was 2,363 (2016: 2,263)

Working days Germany

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2017 65 59 65 60 249 2016 62 62 66 62 252

In Global Business revenue, excluding impact of the acquisition of SES Labour Solutions, remained stable from Q2 to Q3. A

10% decline in revenue due to completed projects from the previous cycle was fully compensated by new projects.

All regions, except Asia, are growing consecutively. Our new shutdown and maintenance activities in the USA have already

been able to secure USD 25 million of contracts, with a first small contribution in Q4.

Outlook for 2017

The headcount development in Europe will result in a record revenue for Europe in Q4, with The Netherlands showing the strongest growth.

For Global Business we expect to see the first signs of our initiatives in our revenue for Q4, of course apart from the impact of the acquisition.

We confirm our EBIT forecast of at least EUR 15 million for the full year.

Jan Arie van Barneveld, CEO of Brunel International N.V.: "The development in Europe has resulted in a strong performance in Q3.

More importantly, this gives rise to a very nice outlook for Q4 and onwards. With all the initiatives and successes in Global Business

I'm confident we are on our way to a growth path I have become accustomed to at Brunel."

Press release Q3 2017 appendix (http://hugin.info/132857/R/2146958/823327.pdf)

Press release Q3 2017 (http://hugin.info/132857/R/2146958/823326.pdf)



