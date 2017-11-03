

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open higher on Friday as investors digest a new U.S. tax reform plan and look forward to the all-important U.S. jobs report due out later in the day. Technology stocks may rise after Apple forecast revenue for the holiday season above market expectations.



U.S. employment is expected to jump by 312,000 jobs in October after unexpectedly dipping by 33,000 jobs in September. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.2 percent.



Asian stocks are mostly higher in cautious trade amid a holiday in Japan. The dollar held steady versus a basket of currencies while oil extended gains ahead of the release of rig count figures in the U.S. due later in the session.



China's private sector expanded at the weakest pace in sixteen months in October, survey data from IHS Markit showed today.



The Caixin composite output index dropped to 51.0 in October from 51.4 in September amid a further slowdown in manufacturing production growth. At the same time, services activity picked up from September's 21-month low.



Services Purchasing Managers' survey from the U.K. is due today, with economists expecting the corresponding PMI to fall to 53.3 in October from 53.6 in September.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed after the release of tax reform bill as well as the announcement of Jerome Powell as the next Federal Reserve Chair.



The Dow rose 0.4 percent to reach a fresh record closing high while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended narrowly mixed showing little change.



European markets also ended Thursday's session on a mixed note as the euro strengthened and the Bank of England struck a dovish note after raising borrowing costs for the first time in a decade.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index shed half a percent. The German DAX slid 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 inched down 0.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.9 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX