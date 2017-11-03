

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK), a system provider for food and energy processes, reported Friday that its third-quarter earnings before interest and tax or EBIT increased 10.2 percent to 77.6 million euros from 70.5 million euros last year.



Earnings per share climbed 15.1 percent to 0.24 euro from 0.21 euro last year.



Operating EBIT increased 7.9 percent from last year to 99 million euros, and operating EBIT margin improved to 8.8 percent from 8.3 percent a year ago.



Operating EBITDA rose 7 percent to 121 million euros.



In terms of revenue, the Business Area Solutions in particular made gains, with overall group revenue increasing 2.7 percent to 1.13 billion euros from 1.10 billion euros last year.



GEA's order intake in the third quarter was 1.06 billion euros, 2.5 percent below the previous year's level.



Looking ahead, the company noted that as far as the operating result for 2017 is concerned, it is looking at closing the year in the lower regions of target corridor.



CEO said, 'Nevertheless, we are convinced that the measures and structural enhancements already introduced, together with a strategy of focusing on the food and beverages industry - which is characterized by long-term growth - will have a positive effect going forward.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX