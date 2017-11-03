

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's service sector activity expanded at the slowest pace in almost a year in October, survey data from IHS Markit showed Friday.



The seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index for the services sector fell to 57.5 in October from 58.7 in September. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



New business grew at an accelerated pace in October, partly reflected growth of new export orders.



New orders from abroad rose at the fastest pace in eight months, with new work sourced from other European countries as well as the US.



Companies raised their staffing numbers further in October.



On the price front, input cost inflation accelerated for the second month running and was the joint-fastest in the year-to-date, largely due to rising staff costs.



