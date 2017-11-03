Continuity Logic appoints experienced executive to head European operations

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuity Logic, an acknowledged visionary in enterprise resilience software and four times Leader in the Gartner business continuity management (BCM) software category, has appointed Paul Gant as European Head of Operations. Mr Gant will be responsible for all commercial and service delivery activities within the region.

Jim Holt, Executive Senior Vice President at Continuity Logic said, "We are delighted that, against stiff competition for his services, we have secured Mr Gant as the head of our European business. Paul has been in leadership positions in the European BCM software industry since 2004, most recently with the Daisy Group, and brings a wealth of experience regarding clients' resilience planning needs and how software can best address these."

Mr Gant will be starting with the business to coincide with their European launch at BCI World, London on 7 and 8 November, and will be based from the company's London offices in The Shard.

Paul Gant said, "BCM software has evolved in leaps and bounds over recent years and now brings a level of functionality that could only be dreamed of just five years ago. Continuity Logic has positioned itself at the very forefront of these developments. I'm delighted and excited to be bringing this capability to the ever more demanding needs of the BCM profession in Europe."

About Continuity Logic

The Continuity Logic Platform is a leader in protecting and enhancing client value through business continuity and integrated risk management. It delivers the very best in data-driven BCM capability while at the same time providing for the exacting requirements of boardroom-quality plans and documentation.

