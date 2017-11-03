

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L, SNN) reported third-quarter revenue was $1.15 billion, up 3% on both a reported and underlying basis. The Group expects underlying revenue growth for the full year to be at the lower end of its guided range of 3-4%. The Group expects trading profit margin improvement for the full year to also to be at the lower end of the guided range of 20-70bps.



Smith & Nephew said it has started the next stage in continuing drive to realise further efficiencies and savings across the Group, building on its work to streamline from four independent silos to a single Group structure. The Group expects its action plans to be finalised in time for the year end results in February 2018.



