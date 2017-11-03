

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TP ICAP plc (IAPLF.PK, IAPLY.PK, IAP.L), a provider of post trade risk and information services, reported Friday that its third-quarter revenue of 420 million pounds was 3% higher than the 406 million pounds pro forma revenue last year. Revenues grew 2% at constant exchange rates.



Further, the company announced that Andrew Baddeley, Chief Financial Officer, is stepping down from the Board with immediate effect.



The Board has asked him to stay on with the company until the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition can be made, as a search begins for his replacement. Robin Stewart, Deputy CFO, will take up the role on an interim basis.



In its third-quarter trading update, the company noted that revenue has shown modest growth in the quarter despite mixed market conditions, marked by ongoing low levels of volatility.



Global Broking revenue was in line with the prior year. Energy & Commodities revenue is 1% lower with market conditions remaining particularly challenging for power and commodities businesses. Data & Analytics business grew by 6% while Institutional Services business has continued to see strong growth.



Looking ahead, the company said the outlook for the fourth quarter revenue remains challenging reflecting current trading conditions compared with the strong performance in the last quarter of 2016 that was driven by US political and economic developments.



John Phizackerley, Chief Executive of TP ICAP, said, 'Despite mixed market conditions our revenue growth to date demonstrates the value of our diversified portfolio. Looking ahead we expect comparatively subdued market conditions for the fourth quarter of 2017 although we are well-placed to benefit from any interest rate rises in the US and Europe.'



