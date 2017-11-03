

WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Centrica plc (CNA.L) announced it has acquired REstore NV, a demand response aggregator in Europe, for 70 million euros in cash. Headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, REstore manages 1.7GW of peak load from a portfolio of industrial and commercial customers across Belgium, the UK, France and Germany, generating value for businesses through ancillary services including frequency response and capacity markets. The company's software and international patents are currently used by over 150 of Europe's largest energy users, including chemical, steel and food manufacturers.



The business will form part of Centrica's international Distributed Energy & Power unit.



