SpareBank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade - SpareBank 1 SMN's savings programme allocates equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 27 and 30 October 2017 for use in the group's savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 83.87 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.

Following this, the savings programme has 236,073 equity certificates. After allocation the bank owns 1,995 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows:

Name: Allocated no. equity certificates: New total holding of equity certificates*: Cathrine Aunvik 71 449 Rolf Jarle Brøske



Tomm Bøyesen



Katharina Erlandsen



Kjell Fordal 71



71



71



71 5,231



4,920



449



244,871 Erik Gunnes



Finn Haugan 71



71 461



200,447 Vegard Helland 71 33,761 Kjersti Hønstad 71 3,527 Oddny Lysberg



Nelly Maske



Ola Neråsen



Endre Jo Reite



Berit Rustad 71



71



71



71



71 717



20,231



37,688



7,079



2,534 Svein Tore Samdal 71 23,067 Tove Westrum Sørensen 17 2,029 Roger Teimansen



71



694





*) incl. close associates

Trondheim, 2 November 2017

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

