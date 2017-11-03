sprite-preloader
SpareBank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade - SpareBank 1 SMN's savings programme allocates equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 27 and 30 October 2017 for use in the group's savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 83.87 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.

Following this, the savings programme has 236,073 equity certificates. After allocation the bank owns 1,995 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows:

Name: Allocated no. equity certificates: New total holding of equity certificates*:
Cathrine Aunvik 71 449
Rolf Jarle Brøske

Tomm Bøyesen

Katharina Erlandsen

Kjell Fordal 		71

71

71

71 		5,231

4,920

449

244,871
Erik Gunnes

Finn Haugan 		71

71 		461

200,447
Vegard Helland 71 33,761
Kjersti Hønstad 71 3,527
Oddny Lysberg

Nelly Maske

Ola Neråsen

Endre Jo Reite

Berit Rustad 		71

71

71

71

71 		717

20,231

37,688

7,079

2,534
Svein Tore Samdal 71 23,067
Tove Westrum Sørensen 17 2,029
Roger Teimansen

 71

 694

*) incl. close associates

Trondheim, 2 November 2017

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)