SpareBank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade - SpareBank 1 SMN's savings programme allocates equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 27 and 30 October 2017 for use in the group's savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 83.87 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.
Following this, the savings programme has 236,073 equity certificates. After allocation the bank owns 1,995 equity certificates.
As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows:
|Name:
|Allocated no. equity certificates:
|New total holding of equity certificates*:
|Cathrine Aunvik
|71
|449
| Rolf Jarle Brøske
Tomm Bøyesen
Katharina Erlandsen
Kjell Fordal
| 71
71
71
71
| 5,231
4,920
449
244,871
| Erik Gunnes
Finn Haugan
| 71
71
| 461
200,447
|Vegard Helland
|71
|33,761
|Kjersti Hønstad
|71
|3,527
| Oddny Lysberg
Nelly Maske
Ola Neråsen
Endre Jo Reite
Berit Rustad
| 71
71
71
71
71
| 717
20,231
37,688
7,079
2,534
|Svein Tore Samdal
|71
|23,067
|Tove Westrum Sørensen
|17
|2,029
| Roger Teimansen
| 71
| 694
*) incl. close associates
Trondheim, 2 November 2017
Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire