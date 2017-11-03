Tallinn, 2017-11-03 08:50 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AS Tallink Grupp statistics for October 2017



In October 2017 AS Tallink Grupp transported 808 383 passengers, which is a 0.5% increase compared to October 2016. The number of cargo units increased by 15.9% to 34 989 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 2.3% to 90 104 units in the same comparison.



AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for October 2017 were the following:



October 2017 October 2016 Change Passengers 808 383 804 639 0.5% Finland - Sweden 247 921 261 009 -5.0% Estonia - Finland 422 344 422 031 0.1% Estonia - Sweden 79 831 75 530 5.7% Latvia - Sweden 58 287 46 069 26.5% Cargo Units 34 989 30 195 15.9% Finland - Sweden 7 007 6 583 6.4% Estonia - Finland 22 250 18 787 18.4% Estonia - Sweden 4 245 4 123 3.0% Latvia - Sweden 1 487 702 111.8% Passenger Vehicles 90 104 92 256 -2.3% Finland - Sweden 10 107 10 451 -3.3% Estonia - Finland 68 429 71 602 -4.4% Estonia - Sweden 5 552 5 752 -3.5% Latvia - Sweden 6 016 4 451 35.2%



The following operational factors influenced the development in October 2017:



ESTONIA - FINLAND



On 29 January 2017 the new LNG fast ferry Megastar started operating Tallink Shuttle service on the Tallinn - Helsinki route and replaced fast ferry Superstar.



In December 2016 the cruise ferry Silja Europa started operating on the Tallinn - Helsinki route, replacing the cruise ferry Baltic Queen.



ESTONIA-SWEDEN



In December 2016 the cruise ferry Baltic Queen started operating on the Tallinn - Stockholm route, replacing the cruise ferry Romantika.



LATVIA - SWEDEN



Cruise ferry Romantika started operating on Riga - Stockholm route in December 2016 as a second ship on the route next to cruise ferry Isabelle.



