Following a disappointing second quarter, 3Q17 figures are characterized by sequentially improved but still relatively low order intake (-8.8% yoy, particularly weak demand at Metals) and sales (-7.7% yoy). Therefore, adj. EBITA declined vs. 3Q16. The operating margin of 7.2% is below the 3Q16 level of 7.4% but slightly surpassed expectations. ANDRITZ confirmed its outlook for FY17 of slightly declining sales and least stable EBITA margins. - We are confirming our Buy rating and our target price of EUR 57....

