

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L) announced its long-term planning goals for 2018-2022 which include: return on Invested Capital (real terms) targeting sustainable 15%; an operating profit margin of 12% to 15%; and average EPS growth of 12%+ per annum.



For the period, the company now projects: EBITDAR of approximately 6.5 billion euros average per annum (compared to 5.3 billion euros average per annum for 2016-2020 previously); Capex average of 2.1 billion euros per annum (compared to an average of 1.7 billion euros per annum for 2016-2020 previously); and equity free-cash flow average of 2.5 billion euros per annum (compared to an annual range of 1.5 to 2.5 billion euros for 2016-2020 previously).



For the period, the company now targets ASK growth of approximately 5% per annum (compared to approximately 3% per annum for 2016-2020 previously).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX