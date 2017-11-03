

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lonmin Plc (LNMIF.PK, LMI.L) reported that its Platinum sales for the fourth-quarter were 218,687 ounces, an increase of 3.6% on the fourth quarter of 2016, due to continued innovation and operational excellence. PGM sales were 426,200 ounces, up 9.1% on the fourth quarter of 2016, driven by timing of sales and metal releases from smelter project.



The Marikana mining operations (including Pandora) produced 2.8 million tonnes during the quarter, an increase of 5.0% or 133,000 tonnes on the fourth quarter of 2016, driven by a 13.4% increase in production from our three core Generation 2 shafts (K3, Rowland and Saffy).



Production for the fourth quarter from Generation 2 shafts (K3, Rowland, Saffy and 4B) was 2.3 million tonnes, an increase of 7.5% on the fourth quarter of 2016, notwithstanding an 18.3% decrease in production from 4B. Excluding 4B, production for the fourth quarter from our three core long life Generation 2 shafts, increased by 13.4%.



Lonmin announced an update on the Operational Review process and the reasons that its financial results for the year ended 30 September 2017, which were previously expected to be announced on 13 November 2017, will be delayed.



Whilst the preparation of the financial statements and operational review process is still ongoing, current indications are that the Tangible Net Worth of the Group at its financial year-end would be in the region of the covenant level required by its banking facilities of $1.1 billion due to a non-cash impairment of the carrying value of the Group's assets.



As announced on 6 October 2017, Lonmin obtained a pre-emptive waiver from its lending banks from the testing of the TNW Covenant at its financial year-end on 30 September 2017. The outcome of discussions, both as part of the Operational Review and with existing and prospective lenders, including discussions around developmental capital for the Rowland MK2 project, could have a material bearing both on the directors' assessment of the impairment and on the directors' assessment of the basis of the preparation of the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 30 September 2017 as a going concern.



