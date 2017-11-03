

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar trimmed its early losses against its major counterparts in early European deals on Friday.



The greenback bounced off to 0.9993 against the franc and 1.1653 against the euro, from its early lows of 0.9979 and 1.1668, respectively.



The greenback reversed from its previous lows of 1.3076 against the pound and 113.89 against the yen, recovering to 1.3052 and 114.11, respectively.



If the greenback rises further, it may find resistance around 118.00 against the yen, 1.02 against the franc, 1.14 against the euro and 1.29 against the pound.



