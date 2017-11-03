Chartis Research, the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology, honors BearingPoint in its new rankings report

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint has been honored with the Chartis RiskTech100 2018 award in the category "Regulatory Reporting" and achieved the excellent place 33 in the rankings. Two years ago, BearingPoint entered the prestigious rankings for the first time. Last year the company rose 27 places into the Top 30 in the RiskTech100 rankings, which are globally acknowledged as the most comprehensive and independent study of the world's major players in risk and compliance technology.

BearingPoint wins Chartis RiskTech100 2018 award for Regulatory Reporting. In the picture from left to right: Peter Davis (EY, award sponsor), Sandra Hering and Ulrich Le (BearingPoint), Steve Eisman (guest speaker). (Photo: Business Wire)

With its RegTech product line, BearingPoint provides innovative regulatory and risk technology solutions (RegTech and RiskTech) and services for banks, insurance companies, supervisory authorities and central banks.

Juergen Lux, Global Leader Solutions at BearingPoint, comments: "This award makes us particularly proud, because it's an accolade for our core business, regulatory reporting, which we have been running for 25 years now."

Bodo Windmoeller, Partner at BearingPoint, adds: "Our excellent position in the RiskTech100 rankings among the world's leading vendors is also a reflection of our successful international growth."

"Regulatory reporting is steadily moving toward a more industrialized and utility-based model," said Sidhartha Dash, Research Director at Chartis Research. "BearingPoint has demonstrated the ability to build and industrialize these types of frameworks, with strong empirical evidence of deals done, which represents a concrete realization of these trends."

Approximately 2,500 firms in financial services rely on BearingPoint's Abacus Solution Suite for regulatory management, analytics and reporting solutions, and over 2,500 firms rely on its tax reporting solutions FiTax and EasyTax. Additionally, more than 140 financial institutions in eight European countries trust in BearingPoint's managed services capabilities including RaaS (Risk as a Service), regulatory utilities and private shared services platforms.

