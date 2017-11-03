

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. (SMT.L) reported Friday that its first-half net return on ordinary activities before taxation increased to 869.34 million pounds from 846.34 million pounds last year.



Net return per ordinary share was 62.66 pence, compared to 64.35 pence last year. Earnings per share were 0.82 pence, compared to last year's 0.80 pence.



Gains on sales of investments increased to 130.48 million pounds from 110.18 million pounds last year.



The net asset value or NAV per share increased 17.5% over the first half of the Company's financial year, whilst its share price rose by 15.4% as the shares moved to trade slightly closer to the underlying NAV.



Further, the company said its Board wishes to repeat the guidance given earlier.



The Board proposed to pay an interim dividend of 1.39p, which is unchanged from the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX