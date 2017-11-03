4C Medical's Novel Transcatheter Mitral Valve Presented at TCT 2017 Shark Tank Innovation Competition

One of Eight Innovations Selected From Nearly Fifty Submissions to Present

BROOKLYN PARK, Minnesota, Nov. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- 4C Medical Technologies, Inc. (4C Medical), a developer of minimally invasive technologies for structural heart disease, today announced that its medical device for mitral regurgitation (MR) was presented at the Shark Tank Innovation Competition at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) meeting held October 29-November 2, 2017 in Denver, CO. The device was one of the eight innovations selected among nearly fifty submissions.

4C Medical is developing the first MR treatment that preserves the native mitral valve and left ventricle using a supra-annular, atrial-only fixation technology. The novel design eliminates issues associated with current transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) technologies - which rely on placement and fixation in the native mitral annulus and left ventricle - such as obstruction of the left ventricular outflow tract, impaired function of the left ventricle and device embolization.

Philippe Généreux, MD presented "A Novel Trans-catheter Mitral Valve Replacement Technology (4C)" in which he explained how the design and supra-annular placement of the 4C valve may extend TMVR therapy to patients who would be ineligible for alternative TMVR procedures based on the irregular anatomy of their mitral annulus or left ventricle or presence of severe calcification. Dr. Généreux is Co-Director of the Structural Heart Program at the Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute of Morristown Medical Center (Morristown, NJ) and a practicing Interventional Cardiologist at Hôpital du Sacré-Coeur de Montréal (Montreal, Canada).

"One aspect that excites me most about the 4C valve is that it is the only scalable technology that will provide treatment options for a broad MR patient population," said Dr. Généreux. "Because the device is placed and anchored entirely in the left atrium, it does not rely on or interact with the dynamic and irregular anatomy of the mitral annulus and left ventricle. Additionally, the 4C valve may be delivered transapically or transseptally, which gives options to operators. No other valve in development today can offer the same advantages. 4C Medical's technology will answer a real unmet clinical need."

"We are honored that from nearly fifty submissions our innovation was one of the eight selected to present at TCT," said Robert Thatcher, CEO of 4C Medical. "We will carry this momentum forward as we finalize the design of the technology and progress toward the early feasibility study. Because a broader patient population will be eligible for the 4C valve as compared to other TMVR technologies, we anticipate quicker patient enrollment."

About 4C Medical Technologies, Inc.

4C Medical is a medical device company developing minimally invasive technologies for structural heart disease, focusing initially on mitral regurgitation (MR) therapy and, in the future, on tricuspid regurgitation therapy. The company's transcatheter mitral valve device is the first MR treatment with supra-annular positioning and atrial-only fixation. It preserves the native mitral valve and left ventricle - eliminating known issues associated with other transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) technologies which rely on placement and fixation in the native mitral annulus and left ventricle - and will expand the patient population eligible for TMVR therapy.

