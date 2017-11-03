International Petroleum Corporation (TSX, Nasdaq First North: IPCO) will publish its financial and operating results and related management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017, on Tuesday November 7, 2017 at 07:30 CET, followed by a live webcast at 09:00 CET.



Listen to Mike Nicholson, CEO, and Christophe Nerguararian, CFO, commenting on the report and the latest developments from International Petroleum Corporation.



Follow the presentation live on www.international-petroleum.com.



You can also dial in to listen to the presentation on the following telephone numbers:



Sweden: +46 8 519 993 55 UK: +44 203 194 05 50 Canada/International Toll Free: +1 855 269 26 05



International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is a new international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Europe and South East Asia, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq First North Exchange (Stockholm) under the symbol "IPCO". Pareto Securities AB is the Corporation's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North.



For further information, please contact:



Rebecca Gordon VP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com Tel: +41 22 595 10 50



or



Robert Eriksson Media Manager reriksson@rive6.ch Tel: +46 701 11 26 15



