NNIT A/S: NNIT A/S: NNIT data center achieves yet another unique and prestigious certification

Press release

NNIT data center achieves yet another unique and prestigious certification

NNIT's data center achieves people-focused Tier III certification through internationally acknowledged advisory UptimeInstitute.

Copenhagen, November 3 2017 - NNIT A/S, a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, has achieved the final part of the Tier III certification for its Data Center 1P situated in Bagsvaerd, Denmark, i.e. an Operational certification.

This achievement, which completes a long and demanding certification process, is focused on people.

According to the organization behind the certification, the internationally acknowledged UptimeInstitute, around 70% of the registered incidents in data centers are caused by humans.

For a quality service provider like NNIT this part of the certification is extremely important, explains Ricco Larsen, Senior Vice President, NNIT A/S:

"This achievement is an important proof of quality, because it is about people and the way we work. A data center constitutes the epicenter of all IT-infrastructure, and we can now document that our deliveries and services match the highest market standards."

The data center has previously achieved the rare and prestigious certification for its "design" and "facility".

NNIT achieved the official Tier III certification of its data center facility through UptimeInstitute, an internationally acknowledged and unbiased advisory organization.

Ricco Larsen continues:

"The next step will be the certification of our new data center 2. When this certification is completed, NNIT will be able to offer access to three state-of-the-art data centers with Tier III certifications and become the only IT supplier in Denmark with a complete certification of all our data centers."

NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of September 30, 2017, NNIT A/S had 2,999 employees. For more information please visit www.nnit.com (http://www.nnit.com/).

Further information

NNIT Data Center Certification (http://hugin.info/163771/R/2145660/823068.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NNIT A/S via Globenewswire



Helga Heyn, NNIT Communications, +45 30 77 81 41, hhey@nnit.com (mailto:hhey@nnit.com)