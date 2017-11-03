sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 03.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
03.11.2017 | 09:04
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Spearhavoc Finans A/S: Spearhavoc Finans A/S: INTENTION TO LIST 3% SECURED 2027 CORPORATE BOND AND COMPANY DESCRIPTION

SPEARHAVOC FINANS A/S

NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, COPENHAGEN, BOND MARKET
TICKER: SPEARHAVOC; ISIN: DK0030404611

FOR RELEASE: 3 NOVEMBER 2017

INTENTION TO LIST 3% SECURED 2027 CORPORATE BOND
AND COMPANY DESCRIPTION

The Directors of Spearhavoc Finans A/S announce that the Company intends to list its 3% Secured 2027 Corporate Bond for trading on Nasdaq First North, Copenhagen.

In connection with this the Company has prepared a Company Description which has been approved by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. A copy of the Company Description accompanies this release and it may also be downloaded from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.spearhavocfinans.com (http://www.spearhavocfinans.com)

The Company anticipates the first day of trading in its Bonds being 6 November 2017.

THE DIRECTORS OF SPEARHAVOC FINANS A/S ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

Spearhavoc Finans A/S is a company registered in Denmark which raises finance for property development projects.

Further information may be found at the Company's website: www.spearhavocfinans.com (http://www.spearhavocfinans.com)

Company contact details:

Phone: + 45 3316 0661
Email: info@spearhavocfinans.com (mailto:info@spearhavocfinans.com)

Certified Adviser:

Keswick Global AG
info@keswickglobal.com (mailto:info@keswickglobal.com)
+43 1 740 408045

Press Release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/174775/R/2146896/823260.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Spearhavoc Finans A/S via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)