Spearhavoc Finans A/S: Spearhavoc Finans A/S: INTENTION TO LIST 3% SECURED 2027 CORPORATE BOND AND COMPANY DESCRIPTION

SPEARHAVOC FINANS A/S
NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, COPENHAGEN, BOND MARKET
TICKER: SPEARHAVOC; ISIN: DK0030404611
FOR RELEASE: 3 NOVEMBER 2017
INTENTION TO LIST 3% SECURED 2027 CORPORATE BOND
AND COMPANY DESCRIPTION
The Directors of Spearhavoc Finans A/S announce that the Company intends to list its 3% Secured 2027 Corporate Bond for trading on Nasdaq First North, Copenhagen.
In connection with this the Company has prepared a Company Description which has been approved by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. A copy of the Company Description accompanies this release and it may also be downloaded from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.spearhavocfinans.com (http://www.spearhavocfinans.com)
The Company anticipates the first day of trading in its Bonds being 6 November 2017.
THE DIRECTORS OF SPEARHAVOC FINANS A/S ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS ANNOUNCEMENT
Spearhavoc Finans A/S is a company registered in Denmark which raises finance for property development projects.
Further information may be found at the Company's website: www.spearhavocfinans.com (http://www.spearhavocfinans.com)
Company contact details:
|Phone:
|+ 45 3316 0661
|Email:
|info@spearhavocfinans.com (mailto:info@spearhavocfinans.com)
Certified Adviser:
Keswick Global AG
info@keswickglobal.com (mailto:info@keswickglobal.com)
+43 1 740 408045
Source: Spearhavoc Finans A/S via Globenewswire