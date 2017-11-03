Spearhavoc Finans A/S: Spearhavoc Finans A/S: INTENTION TO LIST 3% SECURED 2027 CORPORATE BOND AND COMPANY DESCRIPTION

SPEARHAVOC FINANS A/S

NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, COPENHAGEN, BOND MARKET

TICKER: SPEARHAVOC; ISIN: DK0030404611

FOR RELEASE: 3 NOVEMBER 2017

INTENTION TO LIST 3% SECURED 2027 CORPORATE BOND

AND COMPANY DESCRIPTION

The Directors of Spearhavoc Finans A/S announce that the Company intends to list its 3% Secured 2027 Corporate Bond for trading on Nasdaq First North, Copenhagen.

In connection with this the Company has prepared a Company Description which has been approved by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. A copy of the Company Description accompanies this release and it may also be downloaded from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.spearhavocfinans.com (http://www.spearhavocfinans.com)

The Company anticipates the first day of trading in its Bonds being 6 November 2017.

THE DIRECTORS OF SPEARHAVOC FINANS A/S ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

Spearhavoc Finans A/S is a company registered in Denmark which raises finance for property development projects.

Further information may be found at the Company's website: www.spearhavocfinans.com (http://www.spearhavocfinans.com)

Company contact details:

Phone: + 45 3316 0661 Email: info@spearhavocfinans.com (mailto:info@spearhavocfinans.com)

Certified Adviser:

Keswick Global AG

info@keswickglobal.com (mailto:info@keswickglobal.com)

+43 1 740 408045

