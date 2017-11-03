CF&B Communication: CF&B Communication :1st edition of the Madrid European 'MidCap Event'

Madrid - This November 14, 2017, CF&B Communication is organizing the 1st edition of the Madrid European 'MidCap Event', where selected Midcaps travelling to European financial capitals will make a stop in Madrid to meet the attending Spanish institutional investors.

For one day, the top managers of listed companies from Belgium, France, Germany, Italy and Turkey, will present fund managers with their activity and perspectives in pre-organized one-to-one meetings.

About thirty listed companies, as well as about forty institutional investors are expected to attend this event.

INTERMONTE (Milan) and DEGROOF PETERCAM (Brussels) are the main Partners in this edition, and they will share their analysis, know-how and knowledge on their markets.

London Stock Exchange / Elite Connect will be the Partner Stock Exchange for the event.

Registration is free for institutional investors.

The next events organized by CF&B Communication are the Geneva European 'Midcap Event' on November 28&29, 2017, and the 2018 events are already open to registration, among which the Frankfurt European 'Midcap Event' in February, the new "REITS by ALLINVEST for real estate companies in April in Paris", the Paris 'SmallCap Event' mid-April, the Copenhagen European 'Midcap Event' mid-May and the Paris European 'Midcap Event' Spring end June 2018.

For further information and queries, please contact Caroline BADER - c.bader@cfbcom.fr (mailto:c.bader@cfbcom.fr)

