

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 02-November-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 02/11/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 15,695,378.23 11.6262



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 02/11/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 31,068,521.41 15.811



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 02/11/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 866,520.48 19.1912



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 02/11/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 13,704,067.90 18.2721



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 02/11/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 875000 USD 9,382,587.32 10.723



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 02/11/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 4525000 USD 48,519,057.80 10.7224



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 02/11/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 3145000 EUR 42,201,256.52 13.4185



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 02/11/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 308,256.24 14.6789



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 02/11/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,247,447.96 17.4225



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 02/11/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 841000 EUR 14,787,648.94 17.5834



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 02/11/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 210010 GBP 2,479,987.11 11.8089



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 02/11/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3640000 USD 66,017,546.98 18.1367



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 02/11/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1960000 USD 39,361,403.90 20.0823



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 02/11/2017 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 58,940,466.75 18.2478



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 02/11/2017 IE00BDF16114 446000 EUR 6,853,020.31 15.3655



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 02/11/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 104000 EUR 1,612,121.15 15.5012



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 02/11/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 166000 EUR 2,797,391.76 16.8518



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 02/11/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,432,660.67 19.8981



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 02/11/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 211000 EUR 3,715,961.79 17.6112



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 02/11/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1890000 GBP 21,170,220.69 11.2012



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 02/11/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,370,175.32 19.5711



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 02/11/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 141000 USD 2,816,720.57 19.9767



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 02/11/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 5,082,243.68 20.329



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 02/11/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,419,604.06 18.2379



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 02/11/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,699,130.42 18.2372



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 02/11/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1500000 EUR 20,985,843.32 13.9906



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 02/11/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 6,098,515.29 20.244



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 02/11/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 901000 EUR 15,615,580.87 17.3314



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 02/11/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 750010 GBP 8,787,907.16 11.7171



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 02/11/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 1651000 USD 33,417,130.37 20.2405



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 02/11/2017 IE00BVXC4854 13650000 USD 236,767,055.04 17.3456



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 02/11/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 315000 USD 5,841,445.28 18.5443



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 02/11/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 1120000 GBP 6,394,064.12 5.709



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 02/11/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 1820000 USD 34,816,700.14 19.1301



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 02/11/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,062,835.25 16.3513



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 02/11/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,889,297.05 14.5331



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 02/11/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 81000 USD 1,481,211.72 18.2866



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 02/11/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 321,962.03 20.1226



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 02/11/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 260000 USD 5,307,477.28 20.4134



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 02/11/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 780000 USD 15,651,071.68 20.0655



