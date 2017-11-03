Iris Pharma is a world-leading Contract Research Organization (CRO) offering preclinical and clinical ophthalmology research services. Iris Pharma works hand-in-hand with customers and has helped bring more than 70 ocular drugs and medical devices to international markets to date.

The company is able to do this as efficiently as possible by maintaining a global view of the development process and by bringing personalized advice. Iris Pharma indeed addresses all ophthalmology challenges by offering programs and study designs that perfectly suit the needs of customers: therapeutic value assessment, full preclinical regulatory package, product value creation or la carte studies.

The CRO has expertise in all ophthalmic indications from the ocular surface to the posterior segment of the eye and supports customers, newcomers or experts in ophthalmology, ranging from small start-up companies to large pharmaceutical companies in moving forward products that directly or indirectly affect eye health.

In addition to a wide portfolio of services such as proof of concept studies in animal models, GLP preclinical studies, clinical trials and post-market studies, bioanalytical testing, cellular and molecular biology assays, Iris Pharma also offers consulting services to help customers determine the best indication and the best route for molecules and products in development. To support more than 300 customers worldwide, Iris Pharma maintains a GLP-accredited laboratory for preclinical research and bioanalytical testing and conducts high-quality clinical trials in accordance with ICH GCP guidelines.

For more information, visit www.iris-pharma.com

Company: Iris Pharma Headquarters Address: Allée Hector Pintus La Gaude 06610 France Main Telephone: +33493594959 Website: www.iris-pharma.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Research Science Key Executives: President: Yann Quentric Customer Service Contact: Sophie Chiabaut Phone: +33493594959 Email: info@iris-pharma.com Public Relations Contact: Katia de Cuyper Barcaroli Phone: +33493594959 Email: marketing@iris-pharma.com

