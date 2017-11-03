Altona Energy Plc - Board Appointment

3 November 2017

Altona Energy Plc

("Altona' or the "Company')

Director Appointment

Altona is pleased to announce that Henry Kloepper has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Mr Kloepper is Executive Chairman of URU Metals Limited, a base metals and uranium explorer and development company. He is also the Chief Executive Officer of Captor Capital Corporation (formally NWT Uranium Corp.) which is that company's largest shareholder. Until February this year, he was non-board CEO of Frontier Lithium Inc., which is developing a world-class lithium deposit in northwestern Ontario.Mr. Kloepper has worked in investment banking and structured finance throughout a 30 year career. He has held executive positions with JP Morgan, Citibank, Bank of America, and North American Trust, in Canada, the US and Europe. Further information on Mr Kloepper as required by the AIM Rules for Companies is set out at the end of this announcement.

Mr Qinfu Zhang, Executive Chairman of Altona, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Henry to the board, bringing his wealth of experience in the resources sector. We look forward to working closely with him during this exciting next phase of the Company's development.'

Further information on Mr Kloepper:

Henry Josef Kloepper, aged 67, is or has been in the last five years a director of the following companies:

Current Directorships Directorships in the last 5 years URU Metals Limited Gilla Inc. Captor Capital Corporation (formerly NWT Uranium Corporation) Pacific Software Inc Kure Technologies, Inc (formerly Unique Broadband Systems Inc) DealNet Capital Corp. SoFit Mobile Inc (formerly InterAmerican Gaming Inc) Primaria Capital (Canada) Ltd 2249872 Ontario Limited A.C. Simmonds & Sons Inc Live Reel Media Corporation District Canada Inc Abacus Capital Corporation

There is no further information on Mr Kloepper to be disclosed under Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

About Altona

Altona is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market. Its principal focus is on the evaluation and development of the Company's flagship Arckaringa Project to exploit the significant coal resources contained in three exploration licences covering 2,500 sq. kms in the northern portion of the Permian Arckaringa Basin in South Australia. The Project is designed to produce syngas products for the Australian market and export from a resource exceeding 7.8 billion tonnes of coal (1.3 billion tonnes JORC compliant).