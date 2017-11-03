

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Groupe Renault (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) reported that the The French State has announced the closing of the sale of 4.73% of the share capital of Renault (14 million shares) through a placement to institutional investors by way of an accelerated book building.



Renault has decided to acquire 10% of the shares sold by the French State (1.4 million Renault shares), at the placement price, with a view to implementing an offering reserved for employees and former employees of Groupe Renault.



