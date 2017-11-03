

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Societe Generale SA (SCGLF.PK, SCGLY.PK) were losing around 4 percent in the early morning trading in Paris after the French lender reported Friday lower profit in its third quarter with weak net banking income. Further, the company said it has decided not to proceed with its Global Employee Share Ownership Plan, citing uncertainty over US disputes and for legal reasons.



Frédéric Oudéa - Chief Executive Officer - said, ' 'Despite an unfavourable financial environment, Societe Generale generated resilient Q3 results, driven in particular by International Retail Banking & Financial Services......With increased underlying profitability in the first nine months of the year, a solid capital base and the commitment of its teams, Societe Generale is ready to embark on a new phase of its development and will present its strategic plan on November 28th.'



In its third quarter, Book Group net income declined 15.2 percent to 932 million euros from last year's 1.099 billion euros. Group net income was 894 million euros, down 28.8 percent from 1.26 billion euros last year.



Underlying Group net income was 1.079 billion euros, down from 1.168 billion euros in the previous year.



Operating income declined 8.4 percent from the prior year to 1.45 billion euros, and Gross operating income dropped 1.9 percent to 1.96 billion euros.



Operating expenses were slightly lower by 0.4 percent to 4 billion euros.



In the quarter, Group book net banking income edged down 0.9 percent to 5.958 billion euros from 6.010 billion euros in the prior year.



Underlying net banking income amounted to 5.993 billion euros, down 4.1 percent from the previous year. The company noted that net banking income for the core businesses decreased 5.9 percent to 5.9 billion euros.



Societe Generale recorded a substantial growth in International Retail Banking & Financial Services, offset by revenue decline in Global Banking & Investor Solutions, in a historically low volatility environment, and in French Retail Banking, against a backdrop of low interest rates.



International Retail Banking & Financial Services' net banking income rose 3.8 percent, driven by the strong commercial momentum of activities in all businesses and geographical regions.



French Retail Banking's net banking income was down 5 percent. Net interest income fell 13.9 percent.



Global Banking & Investor Solutions' revenues were down 14.7 percent. Global Markets and Investor Services experienced a decline of 20.7 percent, adversely affected by the 'wait-and-see' attitude of investors in connection with historically low volatility levels.



Further, the company noted that the provision for disputes was the subject of an additional allocation of 300 million euros in the third quarter, and now stands at 2.2 billion euros. Societe Generale is currently in discussions with the US authorities in order to resolve two litigations, LIA and IBOR, and has decided to increase the provision for disputes.



The company said the discussions could result in an agreement in the coming weeks or months.



As there is no certainty that the Group will reach a resolution of these disputes before the date initially set for the Global Employee Share Ownership Plan, given this uncertainty and for legal reasons, it was decided not to proceed with this plan which was initially scheduled in late 2017, the company said in its statement.



In Paris, Societe Generale shares were trading at 45.65 euros, down 4.19 percent.



