

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss real estate bubble index remained in the risk zone in the third quarter, data from the UBS investment bank showed Friday.



The UBS Swiss Real Estate Bubble Index fell to 1.38 in the third quarter from revised 1.41 in the previous quarter.



The data showed that the slight fall in prices of owner-occupied homes, weaker growth in mortgage debt and the decline in demand for buy-to-let investments were the reasons for the weakness in the index.



However, weak economic growth and falling rents prevented a more considerable decrease in the imbalances in the housing market.



On the one hand, the ratio of purchase prices to household income stagnated, and on the other hand, the gap between purchase and rental prices increased further, data showed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX