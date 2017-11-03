Alpinion Medical Systems Unveils the New Ultrasound Diagnostic System, E-CUBE 8

E-CUBE 8 is the smartest solution for your daily practice.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- One of South Korea's global medical device manufacturers, Alpinion Medical Systems introduced its new E-CUBE 8, the latest and last addition to the E-CUBE lineup. The E-CUBE 8 is a smart, reliable product that ensures high performance with outstanding image quality and multi-purpose usability, which improves clinicians' productivity.

The E-CUBE 8 uses a flagship model-grade platform to provide the improved resolution, contrast and uniformity of 2D images and with the addition of the Dual pulser, clear and accurate Doppler data can be displayed without compromisingthe 2D image quality.

The E-CUBE 8 also comes with the newly developed convex and phased array transducers of PowerView' technology. The PowerView' technology disperses heat generated and increases efficiency of ultrasonic waves.

The E-CUBE 8, with its ergonomic design and workflow, allows both the healthcare professionals and the patients have a positive individual experience. For such an experience, 21.5-inch full HD LED monitor and an intuitive UI design with a highly sensitive 10.4-inch capacitive touchscreen have been equipped. The control panel keys and the keyboard are arranged in the most efficient and intuitive manner to reduce unnecessary tasks and shorten the examination time.

The E-CUBE 8 uses high-end hardware with an SSD, enhancing stability in use and the fast boot time makes exam preparation quicker. The combination of compact exterior design and attached battery makes the E-CUBE 8 much easier to transport without space restrictions. Gel warmer with 3 steps of temperature control is optionally provided, helping to increase comfort for the patients.

This system offersfeatures to generate enhanced visualization and intelligent analysis, making it a multi-purpose system that can be used inspecialties that require ultrasound imaging. Its 3D/4D technology has been reinforced by Volume Advance', more advanced features for handling volume data: Free Angle MSV, AnySlice', and Volume Analysis. Clinical information in volume data can be delivered more accurately and in detail. Needle Vision' Plus is also useful in showing the needle more clearly by adjusting the beam angle in three steps during ultrasound-guided procedures.

With those high-grade platforms and features, the E-CUBE 8 is expected to open a new era for mid-range ultrasound systems by offering new levels of efficiency and productivity.

