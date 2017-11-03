The Chilean government has allocated approximately 600 MW of renewable energy capacity in the auction.

Chile's Energy Ministry has confirmed that the lowest bid in its 2017 power auction was $21.48/MWh, with an average price of $32.5 MWh. As previously reported by Reuters, Enel submitted the lowest bid of $21.48 MWh for one of the blocks in dispute. The second-lowest bid was from GPG Solar Chile, a unit of Spanish power and gas utility Gas Natural Fenosa, which offered $24.80/MWh for the same block.

Although 2,200 GWh of capacity was contracted in the auction, the submitted bids reached a volume that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...