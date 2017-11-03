MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon, 11/3

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2017 / Bitcoin opportunity, solar market, cryptocurrency cannabis payments, tax reform, the swamp strikes back; this week on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon. MoneyTV is the internationally syndicated television program all about money and what makes it happen, (http://www.moneytv.net), featuring informative interviews with company CEOs, providing insights into their operations and outlooks for their futures.

Free information packages from the featured companies can be requested by sending an email to info@moneytv.net.

The television program can also be viewed online immediately at www.moneytv.net.

Featured companies on this week's program include:

Digatrade Financial Corporation (OTCQB: DIGAF) CEO Brad Moynes discussed the company's business model, a digital asset currency exchange. He also gave an overview of Bitcoin. MoneyTV has initiated coverage of DIGAF.

Epazz, Inc. (OTC PINK: EPAZ) Spokesman Michael Manahan announced the company's Zenapay cannabis payment app is now available at the Apple App Store.

Singlepoint, Inc. (OTC PINK: SING) CEO Greg Lambrecht announced their cannabis cryptocurrency app will soon begin beta-testing.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC PINK: SIRC) CEO Dave Massey announced a deal with Lowe's home improvement stores and an acquisition LOI.

Xsun X, Inc. (OTC PINK: XSNX) CEO Tom Djokovich reacted to recent stock trading volume activity.

Green Chip Investor Relations President Matt Chipman discussed the proposed reduction or elimination of the mortgage interest tax deduction.

MoneyTV Executive Producer and Anchor Donald Baillargeon is also the host of MoneyRap Radio, http://www.moneyrap.com and the television program Crowdfund Television, http://www.crowdfundtelevision.com.

MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon television program, Copyright MMXVII, all rights reserved. MoneyTV does not provide an analysis of companies' financial positions and is not soliciting to purchase or sell securities of the companies, nor are we offering a recommendation of featured companies or their stocks. Information discussed herein has been provided by the companies and should be verified independently with the companies and a securities analyst. MoneyTV provides companies a 3 to 4 month corporate profile with multiple appearances for a cash fee of $11,995.00 to $17,250.00, does not accept company stock as payment for services, does not hold any positions, options or warrants in featured companies. The information herein is not an endorsement by Donald Baillargeon, the producer, publisher or parent company of MoneyTV.

Contact:

Donald Baillargeon

info@moneytv.net

949 388 5267

SOURCE: MoneyTV, Digatrade Financial Corporation, Epazz, Inc., Singlepoint, Inc., Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation, Xsun X, Inc.