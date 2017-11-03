

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares moved higher on Friday after the release of U.S. tax reform bill as well as the announcement of Jerome Powell as the next Federal Reserve Chair.



Underlying sentiment, however, remained cautious ahead of the all-important U.S. jobs report due tonight, with U.S. employment expected to jump by 312,000 jobs in October after unexpectedly dipping by 33,000 jobs in September. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.2 percent.



The benchmark DAX was up 50 points or 0.36 percent at 13,489 in late opening deals after losing 0.2 percent on Thursday.



Deutsche Telekom rose over 1 percent after reports that T-Mobile U.A. and Sprint are working to salvage their $74 billion merger.



Evonik advanced 1.2 percent. The chemicals maker announced a cost cutting program after reporting 11 percent growth in third-quarter adjusted core profit.



Volkswagen gained half a percent, a day after the automaker confirmed it was in talks with the Prudential Regulation Authority for a full U.K. banking license.



